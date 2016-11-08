Obituary - Sandra Lee Wearing

Sandra Lee Wearing, an Ahwahnee resident for 42 years, died Oct. 28, 2016 at the age of 72. She was born in Fresno on May 7, 1944 to Charlotte and E. William Lippincott.
She worked as a bookkeeper, and enjoyed working crossword puzzles, gardening, traveling and cooking.
Mrs. Wearing was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother Russell.
She is survived by her husband Dennis, Sr; children Richard Johnson of Los Angeles, Sandy Garcia of Windsor; and her sister Jeanette Lippincott of Santa Fe, New Mexico.
A memorial service will be held 10 a.m., Nov. 12, at Oakhill Cemetery, with a celebration of life to follow at the Hitching Post.
Remembrances can be made in her name to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude’s.
