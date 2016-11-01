Obituary - Dana Allen Adair

Dana Allen Adair, 56, of Yosemite Lakes Park, Coarsegold, died Oct. 18, 2016.
He was born in Dinuba on June 12, 1960, to Gary and Barbara Adair. Mr. Adair lived in Auberry for many years and was a 1978 graduate of Sierra High School.
He was employed as a Union Sheet Metal Worker for 33 years, and started the annual Sheet Metal Workers Bass Tournament held at Hensley Lake.
Mr. Adair was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, camping and sport shooting.
He was preceded in death by his brother Mark and sister Paula (Adair) Sweat.
Mr. Adair is survived by his parents; his daughter Chelsea Mclatcher and husband Bobby of Ladera Ranch (Orange County); son Bryan, a member of the U.S. Navy, currently stationed at Lemoore Naval Air Station; sister Lori of Coarsegold; brother-in-law Joe Sweat of Oakhurst; nephew Tyler Sweat and niece Jessica Sweat.
A celebration of life will be held at noon, Nov. 19, at the Yosemite Lakes Park Clubhouse in Coarsegold.
