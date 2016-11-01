Obituary - Richard Robert Allen

Richard Robert Allen, 82, of Oakhurst, died Oct. 24, 2016.
Born in San Francisco to Robert and Francis, Mr. Allen worked as an urban planner and served in the Korean War as a member of the U.S. Navy.
He enjoyed woodworking and gardening while living in Oakhurst for 18 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Allen is survived by his wife Elizabeth; daughter Catherine White and husband Smokey of Fresno; two grandchildren; sister Judy Stine of Fairfield and brother Roget Stenbeck.
A memorial service was held Nov. 2 at Our Lady of the Sierra Catholic Church.
Remembrances can be made in his name to the Poverello House of Fresno at P.O. Box 12225, Fresno, CA, 93777.
