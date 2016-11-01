Obituaries

November 1, 2016 2:23 PM

Obituary - Brenda Harlow

Brenda Harlow, 76, of Raymond, died Oct. 22, 2016.

Working as a mail carrier for the U.S. Post Office for 20 years, Mrs. Harlow was a longtime resident of Raymond.

She was a member of St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Knowles, and loved to crochet, cook and bake.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Ruth Terragno, her grand-daughter Madison Alberta, and her son Daniel Harlow.

Mrs. Harlow is survived by her husband of 60 years, Pete; son Ray of Raymond; daughters Patty Alberta and husband Mike of Raymond, Laurie Alberta and husband David of Coarsegold; brother Chuck and wife Marlene Terragno of Auburn, and sister Diane and husband Bill Rayburn of San Jose; and eight grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. at Jay Chapel in Madera.

Remembrances can be made in her name to Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Avenue, Fresno, CA, 93711.

