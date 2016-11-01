Obituary - Frederick Jacobs

Frederick “Fred” Jacobs, 71, of Oakhurst, died Oct. 20, 2016.
Mr. Jacobs was born to Frederick and Bessie on Dec. 11, 1944 in San Mateo. He was a resident of Fresno where he taught at Edison and McClane high schools for 34 years.
A veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard during the Vietnam War, Mr. Jacobs had been living in Oakhurst where he attended Our Lady of the Sierra Catholic Church. An avid sailor, Mr. Jacobs was also a woodworking enthusiast.
Mr. Jacobs is survived by his wife of 47 years, Valerie, and two sons Chad and wife Chelsea of Sacramento, Christopher and wife Eva of Oakland; a sister, Mary Loft of Nevada; and three grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date.
Remembrances may be made to the Brain Support Network, P.O. Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA, 94026.
