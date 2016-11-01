Obituary - Clyde Le Roy Swann

Clyde Le Roy Swann, 79, of Oakhurst, died Oct. 20, 2016.
Born in Pomona, Mr. Swann retired from a career as a Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, serving in the Vietnam War.
In his free time, Mr. Swann enjoyed professional photography, and lived in Oakhurst for three years.
He was preceded in death by his mother Kathryn A. Penrose, and father Max L. Swann.
Mr. Swann is survived by his son Michael of Paradise; and sisters Betty Lou of Hemet, Fran of Oregon, Kathy Ann of Oakhurst, and Mary Jo Cordell of Reno.
A memorial service was held Oct. 28 at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Gustine.
