Services for Marolyn Chedester Sunday, Nov. 6

Marolyn Vennette Chedester died Oct. 31, 2016 at the age of 75. She was born Dec. 22, 1940 to Floyd and Lillie Fike in Laton.
She worked for the Episcopalian Conference Center in Oakhurst (ECCO) for 15 years, and spent every summer at the family’s Bass Lake home for the last 70 years.
She loved golfing with her husband and friends, and enjoyed volunteering at the butterfly pavilion at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens.
Mrs. Chedester was preceded in death by her brother, Bob, and her sisters Jean Akins and Colleen Grimes.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Tom; son Mike and husband John Mahoney; son Jeff and wife Tina; six grandchildren and one great grand-daughter.
A memorial service will be held 12:30 p.m., Nov. 6, at Sunset View Speakers Hall, Sun City, Palm Desert, with a reception to follow.
Remembrances can be made in her name to The Friendship Church and/or The Living Desert in Palm Desert to help save animals from extinction.
Comments