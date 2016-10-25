Obituary - John Milo Huston

John Milo Huston died Oct. 22, 2016 at the age of 72. He was born Jan. 28, 1944 in Orange County to James and Harriet.
A Mountain Area resident most of his life, he worked for his father’s well drilling business, Sierra Drilling in the 1960s, and then at H&B Drilling from 1976-2000.
Mr. Huston was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jimmy.
He is survived by his children, Jon of Coarsegold, Chas of New York, and Jennifer of Spokane, Washington; his sister Judy Bradley of Oakhurst; his companion, Joanne Bernard; several grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Remembrances can be made in his name to the American Cancer Society.
