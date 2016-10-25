Obituary - Herman Spranz

Herman Spranz died Oct. 16, 2016 at the age of 90.
An immigrant to the U.S. in 1956, Mr. Spranz worked with IBM as a customer engineer and instructor for 25 years. He also operated the Oasis Arco Garage in Cathey’s Valley for a few years in the late 1970s. He was an AARP volunteer tax preparer and instructor, president of Mariposa Golden Agers, a member of the Mariposa Lutheran Church and the Sierra Edelweiss German-American Club, and a representative for area 12 Council on Aging.
He enjoyed traveling, and kept busy as a tour bus drive for Via Bus Line and Tauck Tours post retirement.
Mr. Spranz is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lilo; daughters Karina Schuelke and husband Al, and Linda Spranz; five grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Oct. 29, at the Oakhurst Lutheran Church. Notes of condolences can be sent to lilosp@earthlink.net.
