Obituary - Patrick Lee Hinton

Patrick Lee Hinton died Sept. 23, 2016 at the age of 64. He was born Nov. 20, 1951 in Casa Grande, Arizona to Jay and Ginger.
A self-employed machinery and equipment appraiser, Mr. Hinton enjoyed motorcycles, hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, John.
Mr. Hinton is survived by his wife of 28 years, Bobbie; children Raelynn Prandini of Fresno, Kevin of Langley, Virginia, Jack of Buckeye, Arizona, and Jared Summers of Olancha; siblings Jeanne Morris of Yuma, Arizona, and Phillip of Fresno; five grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m., Oct. 23, in the Hinton home.
Remembrances can be made in his name to charity of choice.
Comments