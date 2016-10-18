Obituary - Eleanor Ann Hughes

Eleanor Ann Hughes died Oct. 13, 2016. She was born in Bingington, New York, and moved with her family to California at age 13. An elementary school teacher, she taught at Mitchell Elementary School.
In 1988, she relocated to Oakhurst, where she was a volunteer tutor and Mountain Area Literacy Council board member. She also enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, quilting, and playing board games.
She was preceded in death by her brother Hanford Jackson.
Mrs. Hughes is survived by her husband of 60 years, Kenneth; children Kellianne Martin and husband Jim, and Paul and wife Sharon; sibling Joy Smith; and seven grandchildren.
No services are planned.
Remembrances can be made in her name to Mountain Area Literacy Council, P. O. Box 2074, Oakhurst, 93644; or donationplanet.org.
Comments