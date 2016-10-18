Obituary - Patrick Anton Topper

Patrick Anton Topper died Oct. 4, 2016 at the age of 55. He was born Aug. 8, 1961 in Fowler to William and Frances.
Mr. Topper worked as a welder and was an artist, using his welding skills to create pieces of yard art. He was also a member of the Sprint Car Community, and enjoyed going to and watching car races, spending time outdoors, and landscaping his property. He supported several charities, especially alzheimers and cancer societies, and was an organ donor, donating his corneas.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Mr. Topper is survived by his daughters, Debbie Abbot and husband Brian, Linda Fisher, Nancy Wendell and husband Glenn, and Kristin Brown and husband Julian, all of Sacramento; eight grandchildren; his mother of Fresno; his siblings Leslie and husband Elmer of Sacramento, Clif and wife Linda of Coarsegold, Joe and wife Ronda, Casey and fiancée Carol, all of Oakhurst; and many nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Nov. 5, at the Mountain Christian Center in Oakhurst.
