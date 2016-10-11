Obituary - Barbara Anne Holthe

Barbara Anna Holthe died Sept. 17, 2016 at the age of 78. She was born Dec. 7, 1937 in Glens Falls, New York.
A North Fork resident since 1969, she opened a women’s clothing store there, before moving her store - Barbara’s Fashions - to Old Town Clovis.
She enjoyed spending time with family, and outdoor activities (including zip lining).
Mrs. Holthe was preceded in death by her husband, Merwyn “Bud”; and her granddaughter, Briana Riley.
She is survived by her children Brian and wife Lisa, Bret, and Debbie Saffell and husband Monty; eight grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and her brother Bruce Ramroth and wife Cheryl.
Services will be held 10:30 a.m., Oct. 14, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church (at Champlain and Friant Road in Fresno), with a recitation of the Holy Rosary and Mass, and reception to follow.
Graveside services for family and close friends will be held 10 a.m., Oct. 15, at the North Fork Cemetery.
Remembrances can be made in her name to the Art of Life Cancer Foundation and Healing Garden in Woodward Park.
