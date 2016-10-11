Obituary - Ben (Bucko) Davis, Jr.

Ben (Bucko) Davis, Jr. died Oct. 3, 2016 at the age of 56. He was born in Madera, and lived in North Fork his entire life, working as a guide/packer. He was also a member of the Sierra Mono Museum.
He was an artist, creating bead work and custom wood working. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, teaching about the Mono Indian culture, and was an excellent horseman.
Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his daughter, Autumn, one granddaughter, and his sister Rose Cobb.
Services to be held at a later date.
Remembrances can be made in his name to the Sierra Mono Museum.
