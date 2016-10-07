Services for Richard Lloyd Williams

Richard Lloyd Williams died Oct. 1, 2016 at the age of 51. He was born Aug. 1, 1965 in San Jose to Richard and Margot.
He grew up in Oakhurst, and graduated from Yosemite High in 1983. He became a contractor, owned his own constructions company, building many homes in Yosemite West. He then became a construction project manager of a couple of resorts.
Mr. Williams was also a co-producer in a Discovery Channel television show, “Outlaw Baggers,” and was featured in the September issue of “Baggers” magazine.
He enjoyed playing guitar, riding motorcycles, golfing, snowboarding, skiing and hiking.
He was preceded in death by his father, and is survived by his mother and stepfather, Terry Wright; future wife, Amanda; his children Shane, Jacob and Paisley; siblings, Marla Williams-Gordon and Ron, Ryan and Tera Wright, half brothers and sisters, Wyatt, Cody and Lacey; and uncles, aunts, many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held noon, Oct. 8, at the Hitching Post in Ahwahnee.
