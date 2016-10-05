Obituary - Jeffrey Bruce Harlan

Jeffrey Bruce Harlan died Sept. 30, 2016 at the age of 66. He was born Jan. 1, 1950 in Bakersfield to Donald and Janet.
A longtime Coarsegold resident, Mr. Harlan was a retired commercial electrical designer. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a decorated Vietnam War veteran.
He was also a Madera County Sheriff deputy reserve, search and rescue volunteer as well as a Coarsegold Fire Department volunteer. He was a member of the Masonic Fraternity and Past Master of Sierra Lodge #788 and of Libertas Lodge #466.
Mr. Harlan was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Connie; daughters Sara Spane and husband David of Parker, Colorado, and Jaime of Fresno; parents of Coarsegold; sisters Sue Murray and husband Jeff of Oakhurst, Christine Tomazin and husband Mark of Bishop; two grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m., Oct. 6, at the Masonic Lodge #788 on Highway 49 in Oakhurst.
