Obituaries

October 5, 2016 6:52 AM

Obituary - Richard Edward Jacobel

Richard Edward Jacobel died Aug. 29, 2016, at the age of 68. He was born Aug. 27, 1948 in Manhattan, New York to Herbert and Constance.

A longtime Mountain Area resident, Mr. Jacobel was active in the performing arts and theater. He was a writer and musician who once created lyrics for Jackson Brown and others, and was involved in the San Francisco Ballet Company for years. He was also active on AVA/the Rabbit Haven board of directors, and volunteered much of his time to human and animal groups.

Mr. Jacobel loved music and attending concerts.

A celebration of life was held earlier in Santa Cruz.

Related content

Obituaries

Comments

Videos

Movie trailer: 'Deepwater Horizon'

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos