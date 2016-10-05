Obituary - Richard Edward Jacobel

Richard Edward Jacobel died Aug. 29, 2016, at the age of 68. He was born Aug. 27, 1948 in Manhattan, New York to Herbert and Constance.
A longtime Mountain Area resident, Mr. Jacobel was active in the performing arts and theater. He was a writer and musician who once created lyrics for Jackson Brown and others, and was involved in the San Francisco Ballet Company for years. He was also active on AVA/the Rabbit Haven board of directors, and volunteered much of his time to human and animal groups.
Mr. Jacobel loved music and attending concerts.
A celebration of life was held earlier in Santa Cruz.
