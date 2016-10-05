Obituary - Robert (Bob) J. Shagy

Robert (Bob) J. Shagy died Sept. 23, 2016, at the age of 79. He was born in Watsonville, June 4, 1937, to Ernest and Florence.
A Mountain Area resident for 46 years, he worked as a realtor in the 1970s and 80s. In the 1990s he opened Bob Shagy Jewelers, closing his shop and semi-retiring in 2012.
Mr. Shagy was a member of the Elks Club in Madera, and an active member of the Sierra Masonic Lodge in Oakhurst.
His hobby was his philanthropic work of making sure gifted students attended college by donating to the Masonic Scholarship Program through the Sierra Masonic Lodge.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his companion, Mimi Jones.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Oct. 30, at the Sierra Masonic Lodge in Oakhurst.
