Obituary - Carolyn Andrea Dooly English

Carolyn Andrea Dooly English died Sept. 13, 2016 at the age of 84. She was born July 29, 1932 in Fort Smith, Arkansas, to Virgil and Arvilla Dooly.
A Mariposa resident for 28 years, she worked as a teacher, and enjoyed bridge, her church, and spending time with her family. She was also a member of the Chowchilla Mountain Women auxiliary group.
Mrs. English was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister Doris Boatright.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Frank; Kim Riddle and husband Clint of Winnemucca, Nevada, Melisa Lehto and husband Richard of San Ramon, Wallace and wife Andrea of Berkley; and six grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Oct. 8, at the Oakhurst Lutheran Church.
Remembrances can be made in her name to the Oakhurst Lutheran Church’s Women’s Group.
