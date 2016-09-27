Obituary - Donna Jeffrie Fenton

Donna Jeffrie Fenton died Aug. 21, 2016 at the age of 71. She was born March 30, 1945 in Los Angeles, to Don Garner and Lavinia LaPorte.
She worked as a caregiver through In Home Supportive Services, and enjoyed movies, the beach and seeing new things.
Mrs. Fenton was preceded in death by her parents, and her son Don Moen.
She is survived by her children Amber Hesselgrave and husband Jay of Riverside, Dana VanderWaal and husband Dave of Harrisburg, South Dakota, and Sara Ferris and husband Joe of Ahwahnee; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 3 p.m., Oct. 1, at Yosemite Lakes Community Church in YLP.
Remembrances can be made in her name to the EMC SPCA.
