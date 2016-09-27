Obituary - Daniel Harlow

Daniel Harlow died Sept. 24, 2016 at the age of 51. He was born Oct. 20, 1964 in Madera to Eugene and Brenda.
A Raymond resident for 51 years, Mr. Harlow was a logger for several years prior to his work as a cattle rancher for 15 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his parents of Raymond; daughter Cameron of Gualala; siblings Ray, Patricia Alberta and husband Mike, all of Raymond, Laurie Alberta and husband David of Coarsegold; seven nieces and nephews; and four great nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held 3 p.m., Oct. 1, at the Raymond Community Center.
