Obituary - Harold Dene Hunt

Harold Dene Hunt died Sept. 12, 2016 at the age of 82. He was born May 22, 1934 in Waldron, Arkansas to Ellis and Elma.
An Oakhurst resident for 27 years, he was a retired Northrup Aircraft data processing supervisor.
Mr. Hunt enjoyed Blue Grass music, being outdoors maintaining his homes and properties, helping his neighbors, spending time with friends, and taking his grandchildren for rides in his Jeep.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Hunt is survived by his wife of 43 years, Joella; sons Dene of Mission Viego, and Eddie of Bellflower; six grandchildren, six great grandchildren; and sister Pam Langston of Barling, Arkansas.
Services were held earlier in the month.
