Obituary - Dorothy Mae Standlee

Dorothy Mae Standlee died Aug. 28, 2016 at the age of 83. She was born Sept. 2, 1933 in Greene County, Missouri to Luther and Alta Bryan.
She settled in Ahwahnee with her husband and four children, and loved spending time with family, traveling, the beach, holidays, and attending family sporting events, recitals and plays.
Mrs. Standlee was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bob, sons Bobby Junior and Dennis, and son-in-law Jimmy Phillips, as well as siblings Omer, Elaine, Doris, Hazel, Tommy and Sue.
She is survived by her sister Patsy Miller of Dinuba; her daughter Charity Phillips and son Chad, both of Ahwahnee; seven grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m., Oct. 1, at the Mariposa Lutheran Church. Fellowship and luncheon to follow.
Comments