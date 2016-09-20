Obituary - Marshall Beacom Umlauf

Marshall Beacom Umlauf died Sept. 9, 2016 at the age of 83. He was born May 16, 1933 in Hartford, Connecticut to Clarence and Jeanne.
Mr. Umlauf was sales manager at Indian Head Industries in North Carolina. He enjoyed music and golf, and loved his relationship with Jesus.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 46 years, Carol, his son Stephen, brother in-law Dennis DuMond and niece Paula Pellino.
Mr. Umlauf is survived by his wife of 14 years, Jean of Coarsegold; sons Gary and wife Laurie of New Brighton, Michigan, Bradley Stuart of Coarsegold; stepsons Stephen Ellis and wife Carol of Cypress, and James Ellis and wife Sherri of Agoura Hills; sibling Joan DuMond of Wethersfield, Connecticut; five grandchildren and seven step grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A private family celebration will be held at a later date.
