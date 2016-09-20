Obituary - Alan Louis Lagunoff

Alan Louis Lagunoff died Sept. 11, 2016 at the age of 75. He was born March 11, 1941 in Pennsylvania, and was adopted by Robert and Cecile at age 7.
Mr. Lagunoff began programming computers more than 50 years ago, living in Israel for two years to teach the Israeli government how to program in Israel, and for businesses, including IBM, CBS, Nissan, and Aeroject Ordinance. He worked for Sierra Telephone, Sierra On-Line, Imagination, AT&T, and the County of Mariposa.
He also studied karate under Bruce Lee, and was an ordained minister graduating from Emerson University.
He was secretary of the Noon Rotary and the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce, the exalted ruler of the Elk’s Lodge, the worshipful master of Sierra Lodge #788 of Masons, a member of Scottish Rite, Shriners and other Masonic organizations, and received the HIRAM Award.
He was also president of Heartland, vice president of ARC Fresno, co-founder of Mountain Bear Fan Club, 49EARS Chapter of the Disney Club, and the Hallmark “holidays” Ornament Club.
Mr. Lagunoff loved Disney, was an avid reader, a sci-fi fan, loved his football team - the Rams, traveling, and problem solving.
A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m., Oct. 23, at the Masonic Lodge on Highway 49 in Oakhust.
Remembrances can be made in his name to Masonic Lodge #788, or Pawsitively Full Pet Feed Bank, Post Office Box 303, Oakhurst, 93644.
