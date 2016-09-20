Obituary - Diane Marie Dean

Diane Marie Dean died in Oakhurst Aug. 6, 2016, at the age of 70. She was born Jan. 2, 1946 in Blue Island, Illinois to Dorothy and Arthur Steinhart.
Prior to moving to Idaho in 1990 with Bob, her husband of 32 years, she was a homemaker in Oakhurst. In Idaho, she and her husband operated a Pizza Factory for 13 years, before her return to Oakhust in 2013.
Mrs. Dean loved to entertain, enjoyed spending time with family and attending community gatherings. She loved the arts, sewing, decorating and design, and was an avid reader.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her sisters Joan, Loydine and Georgette; her brother Ron, and grandson Dylan.
She is survived by five children, Robert of Idaho, Anthony of Oakhurst, Dana Moody and husband Kevin, Darla Dean and husband Peter Youds, and Desiree Petros and husband Clinton, all of Oakhurst; twin brother David; sisters Ardith and Donna; 10 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m., Oct. 1, at the Oakhurst Community Park.
