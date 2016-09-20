Obituary - Herbert John Curry

Herbert John Curry died Sept. 12, 2016 at the age of 88. He was born in Bulls Gap, Tennessee, to John and Josephine, and was a North Fork resident since 1997.
Mr. Curry served in the U.S. Army and was a Korean War veteran. He was a business owner and machinist with Anheuser Busch for 36 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Ruth.
He is survived by his daughter Maureen Walling of North Fork, and sons Stephen of Redding, and Craig of Temecula; siblings, Francis Hoy of Olympia, Washington, and Nola Adams of Canyon Country; and seven grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held 10 a.m., Sept. 23, at The Little Church in the Pines in Bass Lake. A luncheon, and military honors to follow at graveside at the North Fork Cemetery.
Remembrances can be made in his name to the Salvation Army.
Comments