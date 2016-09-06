Obituary - Christine Elam Ballew

Christine Elam Ballew died July 11, 2016 at the age of 75. Born Marcy 23, 1941, she attended Gertrude Stein Grammer School, and later graduated from Sierra High in 1959.
She returned to her family’s cattle ranch in Ahwahnee in the mid 80s, was a homemaker and managed her own childcare business.
A descendant of Chief Mukshaw of the Chukchansis and the early Madera County European settlers Richard Hawke and Thurmond Stromberg, Mrs. Ballew was proud of her heritage.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry.
She is survived by her children, Ricginda Dryer and spouse Steve of Albany, New York, and Sam and spouse Harry Stark of Berkley; and three grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held 4 p.m., Sept. 10, at JWP Ranch in Ahwahnee. Carpooling is appreciated due to limited parking.
