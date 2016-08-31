Brosi receives Crystal Tower Award

Robert Brosi, D.D.S. of Oakhurst, a Crystal Tower Award Aug. 30 at the 13th Annual Business and Education Shareholders’ Luncheon in Madera hosted by the Madera County Compact.
Brosi, along with Madera Agricultural Services, were recognized for their partnership with Madera County schools in front of more than 175 business and community leaders.
Both businesses exemplify the Madera County Compact’s mission, ‘Working in partnership with education to prepare young people for the increasing demands of society and the workplace.’
Brosi was nominated for the Crystal Tower Award by Jeanne Ratchford, secretary at Yosemite High School and YHS teacher Rebecca Hardison. He and his wife Denise have been partners with Yosemite High School for more than 25 years.
Robert Brosi is president of the Yosemite High School Scholarship Foundation which provides thousands of dollars in college scholarships to graduating seniors, and spends countless hours soliciting donations each year. Brosi is an active member of the Oakhurst Sierra Rotary Club, volunteers with the Interact Club, and acts as a senior project mentor.
Madera Agricultural Services was nominated by Madera County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Cecilia Massetti and Edward Gonzalez, superintendent of Madera Unified School District. Madera Agricultural Services has been a partner with Madera County’s schools for more than 30 years. David and Les Loquaci, owners of Madera Agricultural Services, accepted the Crystal Tower Award. The Loquacis support agriculture programs by serving on the Madera County Ag Boosters and the School Farm Advisory Board. They support 4-H and FFA programs, instruct students on vine pruning, lend equipment, and secure needed materials for schools.
In addition to the Crystal Tower Awards, a new award was presented this year by the Madera County Compact.
The compact honored Valley State Prison with a Community Investment Award. Valley State Prison, in conjunction with the Chicano Correctional Workers Association have been partners with James Monroe Elementary School in Madera for six years.
Valley State Prison donates money to purchase hundreds of shoes for students each year. They also donate money to provide backpacks and Christmas gifts for needy children at the school.
“These partnerships with local businesses are truly making a difference in our schools,” said Dr. Cecilia Massetti, Madera County Superintendent of Schools. “We thank them for their dedication to the schools and children of our county.”
Special recognition was given to Cyndy Dolph, retired associate superintendent of Madera County Office of Education, for her role in forming the Compact. Under Dolph’s leadership the Crystal Tower Awards began and a California Math and Science Partnership (CAMSP) grant was awarded to Madera County schools.
Yosemite High School students created table centerpieces, Liberty High School’s choir students sang for the guests and Pioneer Technical Center students acted as servers.
A video featuring the Crystal Tower Award recipients was produced by the Madera South High School video production class. The video was shown preceding the acceptance of the awards.
Students from Sherman Thomas Charter and Webster Elementary Schools spoke about the importance of the CAMSP grant supported by the Compact. Students explained the impact being involved in MESA and learning math by creating robots has had on them. Teachers from the schools also shared their experience with the projects during the keynote presentation.
The luncheon was hosted by the Madera County Compact and was held at Madera County Office of Education. It was sponsored by Educational Employees Credit Union, Kuckenbecker Tractor, Specialty Crop Company and Madera County Office of Education.
The Madera County Compact is a group of business, community and education leaders working collaboratively to support efforts to improve the quality of life in Madera County.
They promote business partnerships with schools to improve the achievement levels and skills of students and prepare young people for the increasing demands of college and career.
Past recipients of the Crystal Tower Award include A/Dolphin Associates, B-K Lighting, Bridge Store, Citizens Business Bank, Delaware North (Tenaya Lodge), Educational Employees Credit Union, Evapco West, Greenleaf Orchards, JBT (formerly FMC) FoodTech, Kings Valley Industries, Kuckenbecker Tractor, Madera Community Hospital, Movies Madera, Mowers Plus, Oakhurst Physical Therapy, Pete’s Sport Shop, Ponderosa Telephone, Rancho San Miguel, Round Table Pizza, Sierra Ambulance, Sierra Telephone, S & J Lumber, Valley Bowl, The Vineyard Restaurant, and Vulcan Materials.
Madera County Office of Education
Comments