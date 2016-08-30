Incumbents mostly fill school board ballot

The Nov. 7 ballot will be light on Mountain Area school board elections, as only one race has a candidate challenging an incumbent. Julie Greenwood, a substitute teacher and small business owner in Oakhurst, has filed to run against incumbent Ron Bucheger in Area 3 of the Bass Lake Joint Union School District.
Bucheger has held his seat on the board since 2002.
Greenwood said though she didn’t hold anything against Bucheger, she felt she could create a better connection between teachers and students given her experience as an educator.
“I feel like I’m in touch with the teachers, I see what they go through every day,” said Greenwood, who has substituted in the district for a year, was PTA president at Wasuma Elementary School for two years, and taught for five years at a high school in Los Angeles. “I feel like I have a good idea of what’s going on and I can bridge that gap between people who sit on the board and what’s going on at the school.”
“I just want to volunteer,” Greenwood continued, adding she regularly volunteers within the district’s classrooms. “I like the kids, I want their school experience to be awesome and I want to help make that happen.”
Bucheger, with a career in engineering and management, said he felt he’s done a great job in the school district and will continue to do so.
“When I first got on, we got the bond passed to renovate and rebuild our rather ancient schools,” Bucheger said. “We’re just finishing that now with the Wasuma gymnasium, something nobody thought we could get done. I’m real proud of that.”
Bucheger added he’s worked closely with Superintendent Glenn Reid to develop student-motivated curriculum and provide them computers as technology becomes increasingly important.
“I’ve always been a staunch supporter of maintaining a healthy financial school district as well,” Bucheger said, “to make sure we’ve got an appropriate reserve balance to cover us through some of those bad times that come along in state recessions.”
The candidacy filing period closed Aug. 17, with the list of school board election candidates below. Incumbents who run unopposed will not appear on the ballot and retain their seat.
Bass Lake Joint Union School District
☆ Area 1: Ronda Clarke, incumbent.
Area 3: Ron Bucheger, incumbent. Julie Greenwood, small business owner.
Other trustees not up for election this year in the Bass Lake district include: Curt Pollock, Area 1; Stella Pizelo, Area 2; Dalene Stephens, Area 4.
Chawanakee Unified School District
☆ Area 4: Jessie Hutchens, incumbent.
☆ Area 5: Claudia Box, incumbent.
Other trustees not up for election this year in the Chawanakee district include: James McDougald, Area 1; Barbara Bigelow, Area 2; Seth Waltner, Area 3.
Yosemite Unified School District
☆ Area 2: Christine Wilder, incumbent.
☆ Area 3: Tammy Loveland, incumbent.
☆ Area 4: Joe Smith, incumbent.
Other trustees not up for election this year in the Yosemite district include: John Reynolds, Area 1; Monika Moulin, Area 5.
