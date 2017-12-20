Education

New YUSD trustee sought, applications due by Jan. 11

December 20, 2017 08:26 AM

The Yosemite Unified School District Board of Trustees is seeking potential candidates to replace retiring board member, Joe Smith.

Candidates must live in Trustee Area 4 which includes areas east of Highway 41, North of Road 420, south of Sky Ranch Road and Bass Lake. Detailed map can be found on the YUSD website, www.yusd.com.

Potential candidates may pick up applications from Raylene Trent at the YUSD district office or they may email her at rtrent@yosemiteusd.org. Questions can be directed to Trent by calling (559) 683-8801, Ext. 348, or emailing her.

All applications must be delivered in a sealed envelope to Trent no later than 4 p.m., Jan. 11.

Candidates will interview with the board on Jan. 22, and the new board member will be announced on Feb. 12.

