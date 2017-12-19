Minarets non-traditional show band

The Minarets High School Show Band, made up of the top musicians in the school’s music program, is gaining ‘industry’ experience under the direction of music teacher Brett Moglia.
The Show Band, along with the sound, lighting and engineering class at Minarets are Moglia’s way of teaching music through real world application.
Whether it is using an iPad to mix sound and lighting, playing in front of huge crowds in Santa Cruz, or recording demos, Minarets music offers this new twist in addition to traditional music programs.
The brainchild of Moglia, the show band is three years old, and is very different from the traditional format for an advanced musical ensemble in high school. Moglia, who played in the Marine Corps Band, the Fresno State Marching Band, the Bulldog Beat, and his current band, the Yard Dogs, created Show Band as a way to showcase a variety of musical talents amongst his students in a way that provides them with industry experience.
“This ensemble is modeled after the Show Band in the Marine Corps Band Field and the Fresno State Bulldog Beat,” Moglia explained. “I was a charter member of the Bulldog Beat at Fresno State and received a full music scholarship. I later joined the United States Marine Corps and was honored to be selected into the band field, where I was the ensemble leader of Show Bands at The Marine Corps Band, New Orleans; and the Third Marine Aircraft Wing Band, MCAS Miramar in San Diego.”
Since its inception, Show Band has played for corporate events, sporting events, parade’s, fundraisers, and corporate events. Show Band has also been featured on Fox Chanel 26 Great Day Live on three occasions.
“The Show Band changes every year, as it is an ensemble of guitar, drums, vocals, piano and horns, and is geared toward the top musicians on any given year,” Moglia said. “They play hits from as far back as the 60s to today’s top singles.”
Moglia explained that the Show Band is made up of vocalists and musicians who are treated as the ‘varsity’ team of the Minarets music department and their personal responsibility and musicianship is challenged daily.
“Students are asked to audition based on their experience and expertise in other music classes,” Moglia said.
This year’s Show Band members include John Moglia, Anthony Casteneda, Elijiah DeBey, Grayson Gassaway, Thor Goodman, Titus Goodman, Tristan Killian, Gabriel Marvin, Taylyr Moglia, Trinity Morris, Veruschka Pearce, Emily Scriven, Cassidy Smart, Emma Starnes-Harvey and Mary Uribe.
Traditional music classes include band, choir and percussion. Contemporary classes include guitar 1, guitar 2, singer-songwriter, and rock music performance.
In addition to the Show Band, Moglia said additional cutting edge classes include sound/lighting engineering and design. A sound student is attached to Show Band and conducts sound duties for the group.”
“The creativity and uniqueness of our music program never ceases to amaze me,” Prinicpal Daniel Ching said. “Mr. Moglia has a mind for combining traditional music teaching with a career based approach that has already helped students earn jobs and gigs in the field. I am excited to continue to see the development of our program.”
Staff Report
