The Oakhurst Community College State Center will hold spring semester Extreme Registrations on Dec. 8 and Jan. 3.
The Oakhurst Community College State Center will hold spring semester Extreme Registrations on Dec. 8 and Jan. 3. Sierra Star File Photo
The Oakhurst Community College State Center will hold spring semester Extreme Registrations on Dec. 8 and Jan. 3. Sierra Star File Photo

Education

College hosting extreme registration on Dec. 8 and Jan. 3

December 06, 2017 10:11 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

State Center Community College District will hold its spring semester Extreme Registration 2 - 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 8, and noon - 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Extreme Registration is a one-stop shop offering everything a student will need to enroll at Oakhurst Community College Center, Fresno City College, Reedley College, Clovis Community College or the Madera Community College Center in Madera Ranchos.

Spring semester begins Jan. 8.

Extreme Registration will include staff from admissions, counseling, financial aid, business services, and assessment testing in one building. At Extreme Registration students can select courses and plan a class schedule, complete registration for classes, receive counseling and advising, pay fees, buy a student ID card, purchase a parking permit and more.

Students can choose from more than 100 academic and career technical educational programs and may work to complete an associate degree, a certificate of achievement, or transfer to a four-year college or university.

Day, evening, Saturday and online classes are available.

State Center Community College District is a great higher educational value at $46 per unit. Financial Aid is available which includes scholarships, grants, loans, fee waivers, and work study.

There are five locations for Extreme Registration: Oakhurst Community College Center Main Office; Fresno City College Library; Reedley College Cafeteria; Clovis Community College Academic Center (AC2) Room 276; and Madera Community College Center Administration Building Room 11.

Details: Visit scccd.edu/extreme.

State Center Community College District

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • YHS homecoming parade

    The homecoming parade on Spirit Day (Friday) was just one of the activities during homecoming week at Yosemite High School. The week, which consisted of Dress UP days, contestant games, and movie night will culminate in the Homecoming Game against Amador High tonight at 7 p.m, preceded by the JV game at 5 in Badger Stadium.

YHS homecoming parade

YHS homecoming parade 7:21

YHS homecoming parade
Merry Christmas to the Mountain Community 0:38

Merry Christmas to the Mountain Community
Fire burns Indian Lakes home. Propane tank sounds like a jet engine. 0:44

Fire burns Indian Lakes home. Propane tank sounds like a jet engine.

View More Video