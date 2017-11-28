Lawnna Porter named Employee of Year

The recently held 11th Excellence in Education award ceremony sponsored by the Educational Employees Credit Union (EECU), honored school employees, teachers, and administrators from Madera County school districts.
Lawnna Porter, registrar/principal’s secretary for Yosemite Alternative Education in the Yosemite Unified School District (YUSD) was named 2017 Classified Employee of the Year.
“My tenure at Yosemite Unified has been marked by so many fond memories both poignant and ridiculous,” Porter said. “Fun is always a part of my job at YUSD: fieldtrips with the Awanahnee students to the cotton fields, art projects at Evergreen, rocking babies at my desk while their mommies are taking tests, celebrating opening day of baseball season with the Campbell students, or teaching remedial math. My fondest memory is the day we registered an 81 year old man who wanted to get his high school diploma. The night he walked across the stage, there wasn’t a dry eye in the place.
“My work family has inspired and sustained me,” Porter added. “We support each other. We sacrifice and go beyond for each other and the climate of teamwork, respect, and affection radiates out to our students ... That is the secret to our success and we have had a lot of success in recent years.”
Dr. Cecilia A. Massetti, Madera County Superintendent of Schools, said, “Tonight, we showcase our honorees and the many contributions they have made to enhance the lives of our children. Our honorees are often “unsung heroes” and tonight we shine a light on their achievements and see firsthand how they inspire and teach students every day.”
Educational Employees Credit Union President & CEO Elizabeth J. Dooley added, “We are proud to be part of this event to shine a spotlight on everything that happens inside and outside of the classroom to prepare and guide the students toward a bright future. Congratulations to all of the nominees, finalists, and winners on this well-deserved recognition of their commitment to their students and their profession.”
Fred Faysal, Director MOT with Chawanakee USD was a finalist for the 2017 Administrator of the Year, Robin Lawson, bus driver/custodian, was a finalist for Employee of the Year, also with Chawanakee, and Social Science Teacher Kaitlin Morgan was a finalist for Teacher of the Year - all with the Chawanakee Unified School District.
Madera County Superintendent of Schools
Comments