Sounds of Christmas

A concert featuring Christmas, Hanukah and other holiday music will be performed by the Oakhurst Community Band at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19 at Mountain Christian Center. And as a special treat, the Yosemite High School choir and local vocalists will join the band for “Do You Hear What I Hear” arranged by Emily Crocker and John Moss.
“We hope everyone can join us in celebrating the beginning of our holiday season,” said Band Director Michael Corrigan. “We look forward to performing with our 40-member Yosemite High School choir under the direction of Francisco Marquez.”
Ben Johnson, 17, a senior at Chawanakee Academy Charter sits next to Berl Howell, 73, in the band’s trumpet section, an example of the broad age range of band members.
“There are a lot of more experienced people who I can learn from,” said Johnson who has been in the band for almost three years and is getting elective concert band credit with his participation.
“I see my role is to encourage the young people to play and not to give up,” Howell said.
Likewise, when he decided to pick up his trumpet after taking a 25-year break from playing, it was the younger members of the band who encouraged him. Now he has been a Community Band member for more than 20 years and is the founder of the Yosemite Jazz Band.
Marches, “Army of the Nile” by Kenneth Alford and John Philip Sousa’s “Mother Goose March,” are included in the program as is movie music. “Beyond the Horizon” by Rossano Galante and a Stephen Bulla arrangement of “Star Wars Saga” by John Williams.
The concert is presented free of charge but donations are accepted by the band, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public benefit corporation.
Other holiday pieces featured are: “All Through The Night” arranged by Julie Giroux and “The Eighth Candle” arranged by Steve Reisteter.
A medley, “A Most Wonderful Christmas,” includes “Winter Wonderland,” “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “It’s the Most Wonderfull Time of the Year” and is arranged by Robert Sheldon.
Gustav Holst’s “In the Bleak Midwinter,” arranged by Robert W. Smith, and “Jingle Bells March” by Kenneth Soper are also included in the band’s repertoire for the concert.
All of the pieces for the concert are new to the band. The process of choosing concert music takes director Corrigan many hours.
“I select them from various music publishers who list their selections on line. I can listen to them, and see the conductor scores on line,” Corrigan said.
Mountain Christian Center is located at 40299 Highway 49 in Oakhurst.
For additional information about the concert and band visit: www.oakhurstband.org.
Comments