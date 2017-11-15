Celebrating Gateway Expressions winners

Yosemite National Park and The Ansel Adams Gallery will celebrate the winners of the 2017 Gateway Expressions Student Art, Photography and Poetry Contest from 11 a.m. to noon, Nov. 18, in front of The Ansel Adams Gallery in the Yosemite Village.
This annual contest celebrates the creativity of students, grades kindergarten through twelve living in the Yosemite gateway communities. This year students submitted 232 paintings, drawings, photographs, poetry and more, highlighting some of Yosemite’s most iconic views and wildlife. This annual contest celebrates the creative work of youth living in the Yosemite gateway communities.
All winning submissions will be on public display at The Ansel Adams Gallery through Nov. 18.
The Eastern Madera County 2017 contest winners are:
☆ Yosemite Award: Cedar Dobson, Yosemite High
☆ Yosemite Conservancy Award: Cedar Dobson, Yosemite High
Poetry 4-5th grades
☆ 1st Place: Stephanie Graham, Rivergold Elementary
☆ 2nd Place: Morgan Ramsey, Rivergold Elementary
☆ 3rd Place: Bree King, Rivergold Elementary
☆ Honorable Mention: Jonas Spurgeon and Kaylee Bates, both Rivergold Elementary
Art 4-5th grades
☆ 1st Place: Nellee Sue Cresci, Rivergold Elementary
Art 6-8th grades
☆ 2nd Place: Kaitlyn Fisher, Oak Creek Intermediate
☆ Honorable Mention: Clover Cicoletti, North Fork Elementary
Art 9-12th grades
☆ 1st Place: Cedar Dobson, Yosemite High School
☆ 2nd Place: Claire Oetinger, Yosemite High School
☆ Honorable Mention: Sarah Davey, Yosemite High School
Group Art 3-4th grades
☆ 1st Place: Spring Valley Elementary, Mrs. McGrews class
Photography 2-3rd grades
☆ 1st Place: Russell Sham, Oakhurst Elementary
Photography 6-8th grades
☆ 1st Place: Camille Fisher, Oak Creek Intermediate
The 7th Annual Gateway Expressions Student Art, Photography and Poetry Contest was made possible through the generous support of Yosemite Conservancy and in collaboration with The Ansel Adams Gallery.
YNP
Comments