Winning Yosemite Gateway Expression winners from Rivergold Elementary School are, standing back row, Jocelyn Lough, Natalie Misa, Morgan Ramsey, Kaylee Bates; front row, Jonas Spurgeon, Bree-Ahnna King, Audrey Mercier, Nellie Sue Cresci, and Stephanie Graham - all students in Katie Talbot’s fifth grade class. Submitted Photo

Education

Celebrating Gateway Expressions winners

November 15, 2017 2:15 PM

Yosemite National Park and The Ansel Adams Gallery will celebrate the winners of the 2017 Gateway Expressions Student Art, Photography and Poetry Contest from 11 a.m. to noon, Nov. 18, in front of The Ansel Adams Gallery in the Yosemite Village.

This annual contest celebrates the creativity of students, grades kindergarten through twelve living in the Yosemite gateway communities. This year students submitted 232 paintings, drawings, photographs, poetry and more, highlighting some of Yosemite’s most iconic views and wildlife. This annual contest celebrates the creative work of youth living in the Yosemite gateway communities.

All winning submissions will be on public display at The Ansel Adams Gallery through Nov. 18.

The Eastern Madera County 2017 contest winners are:

Yosemite Award: Cedar Dobson, Yosemite High

Yosemite Conservancy Award: Cedar Dobson, Yosemite High

Poetry 4-5th grades

1st Place: Stephanie Graham, Rivergold Elementary

2nd Place: Morgan Ramsey, Rivergold Elementary

3rd Place: Bree King, Rivergold Elementary

Honorable Mention: Jonas Spurgeon and Kaylee Bates, both Rivergold Elementary

Art 4-5th grades

1st Place: Nellee Sue Cresci, Rivergold Elementary

Art 6-8th grades

2nd Place: Kaitlyn Fisher, Oak Creek Intermediate

Honorable Mention: Clover Cicoletti, North Fork Elementary

Art 9-12th grades

1st Place: Cedar Dobson, Yosemite High School

2nd Place: Claire Oetinger, Yosemite High School

Honorable Mention: Sarah Davey, Yosemite High School

Group Art 3-4th grades

1st Place: Spring Valley Elementary, Mrs. McGrews class

Photography 2-3rd grades

1st Place: Russell Sham, Oakhurst Elementary

Photography 6-8th grades

1st Place: Camille Fisher, Oak Creek Intermediate

The 7th Annual Gateway Expressions Student Art, Photography and Poetry Contest was made possible through the generous support of Yosemite Conservancy and in collaboration with The Ansel Adams Gallery.

