Excellence in Education Gala Event Honors Madera County School Employees, Teachers, and Administrators

An elegant reception preceded the 11th Excellence in Education award ceremony sponsored by the Educational Employees Credit Union (EECU). The event held at the Madera County Superintendent of Schools Conference Center, honored school employees, teachers, and administrators from Madera County school districts.
2017 Administrator of the Year:
Michelle Worrell, Vice Principal, Wilson Middle School for the Chowchilla Elementary School District stated in her acceptance speech, “I stand here tonight in front of you, not as one, but as a group of people who have been the driving force behind me and beside me from the beginning… Everyone has a purpose and I know that my purpose is helping students and staff. Encouraging them, believing in them, and being there for them when they need someone to listen…” Ms. Worrell thanked her family, a supportive school board, her administrators, and friends. “Without all of you,” she stated, “none of this would be possible.”
2017 Administrator of the Year Finalist:
- Kimberly Bitter, Principal, James Monroe Elementary School District, Madera Unified School District
- Camille Edmunds, Program Director, Special Education, Gould Educational Center, Madera County Superintendent of Schools
- Fred Faysal, Director MOT, Chawanakee Unified School District
- Michael Grossman, Guidance Learning Specialist/Secondary Counselor, Liberty High School/Ranchos Middle School, Golden Valley Unified School District
2017 Classified Employee of the Year:
Lawnna Porter, Registrar/Principal’s Secretary, Yosemite Alternative Education for the Yosemite Unified School District (YUSD) said, “My tenure at Yosemite Unified has been marked by so many fond memories both poignant and ridiculous… Fun is always a part of my job at YUSD: fieldtrips with the Awanahnee students to the cotton fields, art projects at Evergreen, rocking babies at my desk while their mommies are taking tests, celebrating opening day of baseball season with the Campbell students, or teaching remedial math. My fondest memory is the day we registered an 81 year old man who wanted to get his high school diploma. The night he walked across the stage, there wasn’t a dry eye in the place.”
“My work family has inspired and sustained me…We support each other. We sacrifice and go beyond for each other and the climate of teamwork, respect, and affection radiates out to our students… That is the secret to our success and we have had a lot of success in recent years.”
2017 Employee of the Year Finalists:
- Martha Bermudez, Secretary-Attendance, Furman High School, Madera Unified School District
- Kris Bushong, Library Technician, Chowchilla Union High School, Chowchilla Union High School District
- Delia Castillo, Office Clerk, Fairmead, Chowchilla Elementary School District
- Robin Lawson, Bus Driver/Custodian, Chawanakee Unified School District
- Jennifer Pascale, Executive Administrative Assistant/Public Information Officer, Madera County Superintendent of Schools
- Arnulfo Quintero, Lead Custodian, Sierra View Elementary, Golden Valley Unified School District
2017 Teacher of the Year:
John Henson, Mathematics Teachers, Chowchilla Union High School, Chowchilla Union High School District remarked, “A lot of our students don’t have hope. That’s a concerning theme. My passion is to give them hope. I want to be an encouragement to them. They come from some tough homes… I keep trying and I keep going and they are going to find out that I am not going anywhere. I love them too much. What makes this job so wonderful and keeps me on my toes is that there is a classroom full of kids who need hope. That’s what challenges me to get up and do it again. Tomorrow morning, I have to get up and do it again.
2017 Teacher of the Year Finalists:
- Celine Castaneda, K-6 Teacher, Ronald Reagan Elementary, Chowchilla Elementary School District
- Kevin Feramisco, Teacher, Ranchos Middle School, Golden Valley Unified School District
- Felipe Magos, Jr., Teacher, Sixth Grade, Lincoln Elementary School, Madera Unified School District
- Laura Montoya, Teacher, Career and Alternative Education Services, Pioneer Technical Center, Madera County Superintendent of Schools
- Kaitlin Morgan, Social Science Teacher, Minarets High School, Chawanakee Unified School District
Dr. Cecilia A. Massetti, Madera County Superintendent of Schools, said, “Tonight, we showcase our honorees and the many contributions they have made to enhance the lives of our children. Our honorees are often “unsung heroes” and tonight we shine a light on their achievements and see firsthand how they inspire and teach students every day.”
Elizabeth J. Dooley, President & CEO, Educational Employees Credit Union commented, “We are proud to be part of this event to shine a spotlight on everything that happens inside and outside of the classroom to prepare and guide the students toward a bright future. Congratulations to all of the nominees, finalists, and winners on this well-deserved recognition of their commitment to their students and their profession.”
Dr. Cecilia A. Massetti
