Teachers gather information on ‘recall’

About 50 members of both the certificated (teachers) and classified (custodians, bus drivers) unions of the Yosemite Unified School District attended an Oct. 25 meeting at Coarsegold Elementary School to receive information about the process involved in recalling members of the district’s board of trustees.
The district is made up of Yosemite High School, Yosemite Adult and Alternative Education, and Coarsegold and Rivergold Elementary schools. The meeting was called by the Yosemite Unified Teachers Association.
“We learned what it will take to move forward with a board recall, and the tremendous amount of effort it would take,” Gina Sedor-Hansen, president of YTA said after the meeting. “We would definitely have to be a united front.”
Following the 90-minute meeting, the group decided to take the information back to each school site, so that everyone can have input.
Sedor-Hansen said they should have a clearer understanding of where they’re going and what they want to do soon.
Days before the meeting, YUSD Board of Trustees member Joe Smith announced his retirement from the board effective Jan. 1, due to health issues, and increased family responsibilities.
Along with Smith, the current board is made up of President Christine Wilder and Tammy Loveland (both 2017-20 term), and John Reynolds and Monika Moulin, (both 2014-18 term).
Lisa Edelheit, Fresno Teacher’s Association, and Susan Savage, with the California Teachers Association made the presentation explaining the process of a recall.
The consideration of a recall of trustees has arisen after the board and district Superintendent Cecelia Greenberg have come under fire by a number of teachers and a few members of the public for not being transparent and the lack of communication over a number of issues including staff hiring decisions, class sizes, and business procedures.
Some of the YHS staff feel the board of trustees is ultimately responsible for a lot of the problems at the school, and therefore should be recalled.
According to Edelheit, recalls are an involved process, starting with a Notice of Intention to Recall submitted by at least 10 proponents, and signatures of 25% of all voters registered in the trustee area they are seeking to recall.
“If there is a special election it may cost $75,000-$100,000,” Edelheit said. “If the election occurs during the regular election cycle it won’t cost the district. One of the many considerations in deciding to go forward with a recall and if so, when to do it.”
