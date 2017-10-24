Past and current Yosemite High students selected to participate in Rotary Youth Leadership Camp and Boys/Girls State, include, front row from left, Sarah Meeks, Ben Negley, Dylan Allen, Madilyn Sloas, back row from left, Tehya Abrahams, Cale Sweeney, Isaac Rumohr, Bryce Talbot, and Isabella Peter.
Education

Yosemite High students selected for leadership camp and Boys and Girls State

October 24, 2017 2:02 PM

Yosemite High School juniors have been selected to attend Rotary Youth Leadership Camp, and American Legion’s Boys and Girls State.

The leadership camp, sponsored by the Rotary Clubs of Central California, is held during February at Calvin Crest for the boys and Camp Oakhurst for girls. This year’s Yosemite leadership camp student delegates are Cale Sweeney and Tehya Abrahams, and alternates Dylan Allen and Isabella Peter.

The delegates are nominated by Yosemite High teachers and staff, then interviewed and ultimately chosen by the Rotary Club members. The selection committee looks for responsible, respectful, and hard working individuals as their candidates.

“Our chosen delegates bring great honor to our school and Rotary members while they attend this very fun and inspiring leadership camp,” said Cory McMechan, YHS counseling tech and coordinator for the two programs. “Our students who go to the Rotary Leadership Camps are thrilled at the opportunity. They come home with exciting experiences, great memories, new friendships, and a sense of leadership and responsibility.”

The 2016-17 participants were Isaac Rumohr, Ben Negley, Madilyn Sloas and Samantha Archer.

Boys/Girls State

Boys/Girls State is a very prestigious camp sponsored by the American Legion. Boys State is held at California State University, Sacramento during June. Girls State is held at McKenna College in Southern California.

Students become part of the operation of local, county, and state government. Operated by students elected to various offices, activities include legislative sessions, court proceedings, law enforcement presentations, assemblies, bands, choruses, and recreational programs.

Only those who illustrate leadership, character, scholarship, loyalty, and service in their schools and community are chosen to participate in the program. Again, these students are nominated by YHS teachers and staff, then interviewed and chosen by members of American Legion.

The 2016-17 Boys State representative was Bryce Talbot and attending Girls State was Sarah Meeks.

“Congratulations to the students from last year and the newly selected students who will attending these programs this year,” McMechan said. “Thank you all for representing YHS and our community. Your commitment to academics, leadership, and community service is an excellent example to others.”

Staff Report

