What is the meaning of 4-H?

What does it mean to be in 4-H? I get this question often, especially when I am in my fair uniform.
Being in 4-H means you are interested in animals, and you want to learn about livestock and agriculture. Being in 4-H means that you are dedicated to helping out the community. 4-H is something that I would recommend to anyone with children. 4-H teaches you to be a leader, to be responsible, and to have good character.
I have been in 4-H for four years now and during that time I have made so many good memories and have made many friends.
To me, 4-H is going out and seeing your animal, mucking out its stall even when you don’t want to, and working hard to get ready for fair. It means getting to fair and seeing all the blood, sweat and tears you put into your project pay off.
At this year`s Madera District Fair, Coarsegold 4-H did very well. Abigail Lespada, a member of the horse project, got first in Horse Showmanship and got the fifth individual high score for livestock judging. Abigail also participated in this year’s Round Robin Competition. During Round Robin, you show different species of animals to show your all around showmanship skills. Eden Hussey, Abagail Lespada, and Emma Hussey made up this year’s Advanced Livestock Judging Team, and Kiden and Sara Lynch were our Novice Livestock Judging Team.
Our club was awarded Overall Advanced High Team, second place High Team Beef, first place High Team Swine, third place High Team Sheep, second place High Team Goat and first place High Team reasoning for Livestock Judging. Eden Hussey also was awarded second place for individual high score. I placed sixth in advanced 4-H showmanship for swine.
If you would like to join our 4-H, our leader is Pat Strimmling. Contact her about joining at (559)-683-5149. Anyone can join. You don’t have to be a student at Coarsegold Elementary to be a member of Coarsegold 4-H. You can live anywhere in Madera County as long as you can come to our meetings. We offer a multitude of projects, including: archery, shooting sports, arts and crafts, community pride, poultry, swine, sheep, goat and horse. Our club meetings are at 7 p.m. every second Thursday of the month at the Coarsegold Community Center. We would love to see you at our next meeting.
Madera County 4-H Youth Program is a nonprofit organization for youth who are 9 years old, or who have completed the third grade, and up to 19 years of age. Mini-members are accepted from age 7 in select projects.
