Yosemite High School FFA Advisor Jordana Fara only had six showman participate in the recent Madera District Fair, but was thrilled with the great results all the students had in the show ring.
“As the week went on, our FFA students started using the slogan - ‘We might be tiny, but we are mighty,’” Fara said.
The fair activities for FFA members were spread out on various dates between Aug. 25 and Sept. 10.
The Yosemite FFA chapter started off with a bang at the FFA-4H Horse Show on Aug. 25, with Corin Lamont, a Yosemite High School Senior, placing in the top six in all of her classes, with special recognition of first in FFA Advanced Showmanship and second in Trail Trials.
Due to her first place in showmanship, Lamont moved on to the Round Robin competition, where the students show all seven of the large species. This was held on Sept, 8, and Lamont placed 4th overall. Robin.
The rabbit show was held on Sept. 3 with two Yosemite students participating - Jessica Wade, a senior at YHS, and Rebecca Casey, a freshman at YHS, both showed their market animals.
Wade placed 7th in her market class, 4th in Advanced FFA Showmanship, won best and best opposite of breed for New Zealand’s and Dutch, and won reserve in show with her Dutch Buck.
Casey competed in Novice FFA Showmanship as a first time showman, and placed in the top 20 for market rabbits.
At the swine show on Sept. 6, Lamont, as well as Ellen Rosasco, also a senior at YHS, showed their hogs. Both moved on in FFA Advanced showmanship with Lamont placing 5th overall and Rosasco placing 8th.
Lamont also found success in the show ring with her market hog. She won FFA Champion Yorkshire, FFA Reserve Champion Hog, and was recognized in the final drive.
Following the swine show, Kelly Hays, a YHS senior, and Marlene Reeves, a YHS sophomore, showed their market lambs. They both placed 1st in their market classes and were in the FFA final drive.
Though they did not place any further, they both were successful in Showmanship. Reeves placed 2nd in Novice showmanship and moved into intermediate showmanship where she placed 9th.
Hays made the cut in her initial Advanced FFA Showmanship class, and received 3rd overall in the final round.
The students would like to thank the Yosemite FFA Boosters, Jason Rider, and all of their parents for their help, guidance, and support while at fair. Without the community, they would not have been as successful as they were. Yosemite FFA will show at the Chowchilla Madera County Fair in May 2018.
FFA Correspondent
