New to library shelves

New to the Oakhurst Library shelves this month are:
Adult titles
☆ Vicious Circle by C. J. Fox (Fiction). Fox captures the tension between the Cates family, always known as a bad lot, and Joe Pickett. The past comes back to haunt the game warden and his family with devastating consequences in the thrilling new novel from this author.
☆ The Glass Universe by Dava Sobel (Non- Fiction). How the ladies of the Harvard observatory took the measure of the stars. A true story of the evolution of calculating star observations from telescopes, to calculations and ultimately glass photography plates. Initially the group consisted of wives, sisters and daughters of male astronomers and eventually graduates of Vassar, Wellesley, Radcliff and Smith.
☆ Let Me Tell You About Jasper.... by Dana Perino (Non- Fiction). How my best friend became America’s Dog. Is back with stories of friends, family, and Jasper, America’s dog, a pet that’s proven how a love of animals is where even political opponents can find common found.
Young adult titles
☆ nine, ten: A September 11 Story by Baskin, Nora Raleigh ( Fiction ). Ask anyone, Sept. 11, 2001, was a serene and lovely, a perfect day – until 8:46 a.m., when a plane struck the World Trade Center. But that hasn’t happened yet. Right now it is a few days earlier, and four kids in different parts of the country are going to about their lives. They don’t know one another but their lives are about to intersect in ways they could never imagine.
☆ Divergent by Roth, Veronica ( Fiction – Audio Book ). In Chicago, a dystopian society is divided into five factions, each dedicated to the cultivation of a particular virtue. On an appointed day of every year, all 16-year-olds must select the faction to which they will devote the rest of their lives. Beatrice Prior has a challenging decision to make – stay with her family or be who she really is.
Children’s titles
☆ Awesome Duct Tape Projects (Adventure Edition) by Choly Knight ( Non Fiction )
☆ Six Dots: A Story of Young Louis Braille by Jen Bryant ( Bio)
☆ Grimmtastic Girls, Goldilocks Breaks In by Joan Holub ( Juvenile Fiction )
☆ Rivers of Sunlight How the Sun Moves Water Around the World by Molly Bang Peny Chisholm (picture book).
DVDs
☆ Inspector Alleyn Mysteries Season One: Within the ‘golden age’ of British mystery is a hard – working Scotland Yard detective whose breeding and bearing give him unique access to the fashionable world in which these stories are set. Pour a cup of tea and immersed yourself in this wonderful crime puzzle.
☆ Before I Fall: Samantha Kingstson has everything; the perfect friends, the perfect guy and a seemingly perfect future. But after one fateful night, Sam is trap[ped reliving the same day over and over, and starts to questions just how perfect her life really was.
Children (CD)
☆ A Mermaid’s Tale: In this strange new world , she is a fish out of water. This mermaid finds out a new friendship can be pure magic.
The Oakhurst Library, located at 49044 Civic Circle Drive, is open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday - Thursday, and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Friday and Saturday.
Comments