Bookstore open on community college campus

Students enrolled at the Oakhurst Community College Center (OCCC) have a one-time chance to buy books and other supplies on the OCCC campus this Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..
OCCC students would normally have to buy their books and supplies online or in person at the Madera Community College Center (MCCC) bookstore. This week the MCCC bookstore is open Monday through Friday form 7:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. After this week, the bookstore’s normal hours are Monday-Thursday 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday 7:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Classes at the Oakhurst Community College Center began today (Aug. 14). Students can still register during the first three weeks of the semester. Students may also register for second session short-term classes that begin the weeks of Sept. 25 and Oct. 16.
Reedley College, established in 1926, is a campus of State Center Community College District. Reedley College is comprised of the main campus located in Reedley, Fresno City College, Clovis Community College, and college centers located in Madera and Oakhurst.
Details: (559) 683-3940.
