School year begins

With most Mountain Area students starting the 2017-18 school next Thursday, the California Highway Patrol and the Madera County Sheriff’s Department are urging motorists to use extreme caution when driving in school zones and around school buses.
Motorists should always slow down when driving in a school zone and when a school bus has the stop sign out and the red lights flashing, drivers are required to stop.
New teachers, programs, and administrators at Yosemite Unified School District, Bass Lake School District, Western Sierra Charter Schools, and Chawanakee Unified will be highlighted in the Aug. 17 edition of the Sierra Star.
