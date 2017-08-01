Junior College registration Friday & Saturday

State Center Community College District will hold its fall semester Extreme Registration 2 - 7 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 4, and 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.
Extreme Registration is a one-stop shop that offers everything a student needs to enroll at Oakhurst Community College Center, Fresno City College, Clovis Community College, Madera Community College Center, and Reedley College. The fall semester begins Aug. 14.
Extreme Registration will include staff from admissions, counseling, financial aid, business services, and assessment testing in one building.
At Extreme Registration students can select courses and plan a class schedule, complete registration for classes, receive counseling and advising, pay fees, buy a student ID card, and purchase a parking permit. Day, evening, Saturday and online classes are available.
Students can choose from more than 100 academic and career technical educational programs and may work to complete an associate degree, a certificate of achievement, or transfer to a four-year college or university.
State Center Community College District is a great higher educational value at just $46 per unit. Financial Aid is available which includes scholarships, grants, loans, fee waivers, and work study.
“We are excited about the beginning of a new school year,” Oakhurst Center Director Dr. Darin Soukup said. “Our campus is offering a wide variety of core GE courses to provide opportunity and access to higher education for our mountain community residents. We encourage new and returning students to take advantage of the Extreme Registration event hosted at the Oakhurst campus.”
Soukup said student support services will be welcoming students in the recently reopened Student Success Center Extension.
“The Extreme Registration event is also a great opportunity for high school juniors and seniors who are considering pursing college coursework through the district’s high school enrichment program, to receive information,” Soukup said.
Details: scccd.edu/extreme, southeast corner of Crane Valley Road (426) and Civic Center Loop (behind Rite Aid).
SCCCD
Comments