The enrollment period is open for free preschool Head Start programs in Madera and Mariposa counties. File Photo Sierra Star

Education

Head start program opens for Madera, Mariposa preschoolers

July 28, 2017 1:22 PM

The Madera/Mariposa Regional Head Start preschool program is currently accepting applications for the 2017-2018 school year, said Joan Holmstrom, a family advocate with the program.

Beginning this year, Mountain Head Start in North Fork will offer a full-day program of six hours, Holmstrom said, alongside a 3.5-hour afternoon program for Oakhurst Head Start.

Holmstrom said Head Start provides a free, comprehensive, high quality preschool program designed to foster healthy development for income eligible children and families.

The program focuses on increasing the social competence of young children 3 to 4 years of age in Madera and Mariposa counties. Services include: early childhood education, medical and dental screening and follow up, services to children with disabilities, social skills, nutrition and family services.

For the 2017-18 program year, a person’s child must turn 3 years old by September 1, 2017.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call Oakhurst Head Start at (559) 658-8171 or Mountain Head Start, North Fork, (559) 877-2352.

A child’s birth certificate, immunization records (must be up-to-date), Medi-Cal or other insurance card, and family income verification for twelve months (tax return, W-2’s, Passport to Services, Social Security, TANF, etc.) is required. Income eligibility is based on 2017 Federal Poverty Guidelines.

