Head start program opens for Madera, Mariposa preschoolers

The Madera/Mariposa Regional Head Start preschool program is currently accepting applications for the 2017-2018 school year, said Joan Holmstrom, a family advocate with the program.
Beginning this year, Mountain Head Start in North Fork will offer a full-day program of six hours, Holmstrom said, alongside a 3.5-hour afternoon program for Oakhurst Head Start.
Holmstrom said Head Start provides a free, comprehensive, high quality preschool program designed to foster healthy development for income eligible children and families.
The program focuses on increasing the social competence of young children 3 to 4 years of age in Madera and Mariposa counties. Services include: early childhood education, medical and dental screening and follow up, services to children with disabilities, social skills, nutrition and family services.
For the 2017-18 program year, a person’s child must turn 3 years old by September 1, 2017.
For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call Oakhurst Head Start at (559) 658-8171 or Mountain Head Start, North Fork, (559) 877-2352.
A child’s birth certificate, immunization records (must be up-to-date), Medi-Cal or other insurance card, and family income verification for twelve months (tax return, W-2’s, Passport to Services, Social Security, TANF, etc.) is required. Income eligibility is based on 2017 Federal Poverty Guidelines.
Head Start program
Comments