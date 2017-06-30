After four years as Yosemite High principal, Seals ready to serve as BLJUSD Superintendent

Randy Seals is the new superintendent of Bass Lake Joint Union School District, after he served four years as principal at Yosemite High School. “I was fortunate enough to forge some amazing relationships in my tenure at Yosemite High,” Seals said. “I will miss those day-to-day interactions with students, their parents, and the staff. But I’m excited to work collaboratively with our staff at BLJUSD to create new, meaningful relationships too. I want to continue building on its family atmosphere, because we know running schools and a district is like a business, but when we can run that business on the strongest foundation of a ‘family’ relationship, magic happens.” Mark Evan Smith Sierra Star