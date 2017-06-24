Corippo named principal at two schools in Chawanakee Unified

Rhonda Corippo, an experienced educator in and outside of Chawanakee Unified School District (CUSD), has been selected as the new principal of Chawanakee Academy and Mountain Oaks High School.
Corippo was also recently named principal of CUSD’s alternative education programs which includes Chawanakee Academy.
Daniel Ching, principal of Minarets High School, said Corippo would be a valuable addition to the CUSD team.
“I am excited to welcome Rhonda as a colleague in the district,” Ching said. “She is a lifelong educator who is passionate about leading education in the right direction for kids in the 21st Century. The Chawankee team will benefit greatly with her on board.”
Chawanakee Academy, a charter school in O’Neals, acts as an alternative option for home school families and those seeking one-on-one, independent study instruction. It offers unique courses, including advanced placement, in theater, music, and career and technical education.
Mountain Oaks is a smaller high school based in North Fork, with around 20 students in attendance. Among its academic efforts, the school focuses on project-based learning and community participation with the North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians.
CUSD includes North Fork and Spring Valley elementary schools, Minarets and Mountain Oak high schools, Manzanita Community Day School, and Chawanakee Academy.
