51 graduate from Oak Creek Intermediate School

An overflow crowd of more than 500 cheering friends and relatives attended Oak Creek Intermediate School’s Promotion Ceremony June 7, as 51 eighth graders received their diplomas.
“It was great to see the many service clubs and individuals from the community that support our school and all of the other schools in the mountains,” Principal Brad Barcus said. “We have great kids because their parents and their community support them.”
The superintendent award winners, given to students who have been on the honor roll every semester between sixth and eighth grades, were Britney Allen, Lauren Bernardi, Kayla Peterson, Trinity Tompkins, and Hannah Huntington.
Following the processional led by YHS Band Director Francisco Marquez, a welcome from Barcus, and graduation address by ASB President Brandon Garrett, the awards were given out and the Class of 2017 received their diplomas.
Oak Creek Intermediate Promotion Ceremony
Class of 2017
Tuesday, June 7, 2016
Prelude Francisco Marquez
Processional Pomp and Circumstance
National Anthem Combined Band
Pledge of Allegiance DeLayne McCoon, ASB Treasurer
Welcome Brad Barcus
Graduation Address Brandon Garrett, ASB President
Presentation of Awards
American Legion Award
Oakhurst Sierra Rotary
Soroptimist of the Sierras
Sierra Telephone Mathematics Award
Topham Science Award
Vision Academy of the Arts
Athletic Award
President’s Academic Awards
Madera County Achievement Awards
Teacher’s Award
Superintendent’s Award
OCI Ensemble
Presentation of the Class of 2017
- Britney Allen
- Sean Miller
- Scott Anderson
- Brenton Mitchell
- Josh Bayt
- Logan Mount
- Emily Bell
- Sebastian Munvong
- Lauren Bernardi
- Lorissa Outerbridge
- Daniel Bodine
- Daisy Perez
- Skyler Bona
- Kayla Peterson
- Savannah Burrows
- Quillen Pierce
- Quinn Capperauld
- Shelby Radliff
- Rebecca Casey
- Jissel Ramirez
- Angel Cheves
- Robert Reyes
- Ethan Coffman
- Bethany Sanchez
- Jacob Conti
- Jansel Sanchez
- Kela Elderts
- Madison Santos
- Joshua Garcellano
- Kyler Schaffer
- Brandon Garrett
- Gannaen Skeahan
- Jocelynn Gonsalves
- Jeremy Solon
- Joshua Hackney
- Oliver Southwood
- David Hamilton
- Colby Stewart
- Hannah Huntington
- Tayler Tallent
- Zoe Irwin
- Trinity Tompkins
- Jenna Kurz
- Gabriel Townsend
- Evan Lebovitz
- Haylei Wells
- Sherlin Lopez
- Tristan Wheeler
- DeLayne McCoon
- Kincaide Worthington-Pack
- Chase McGovern
