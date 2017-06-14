Oak Creek Intermediate School eighth grade teacher Erik Peterson congratulates Kyler Schaeffer during the June 6 promotion ceremony at the school after his name was announced by Principal Brad Barcus.
Education

June 14, 2017 10:46 AM

51 graduate from Oak Creek Intermediate School

An overflow crowd of more than 500 cheering friends and relatives attended Oak Creek Intermediate School’s Promotion Ceremony June 7, as 51 eighth graders received their diplomas.

“It was great to see the many service clubs and individuals from the community that support our school and all of the other schools in the mountains,” Principal Brad Barcus said. “We have great kids because their parents and their community support them.”

The superintendent award winners, given to students who have been on the honor roll every semester between sixth and eighth grades, were Britney Allen, Lauren Bernardi, Kayla Peterson, Trinity Tompkins, and Hannah Huntington.

Following the processional led by YHS Band Director Francisco Marquez, a welcome from Barcus, and graduation address by ASB President Brandon Garrett, the awards were given out and the Class of 2017 received their diplomas.

The graduates included:

  • Britney Allen
  • Sean Miller
  • Scott Anderson
  • Brenton Mitchell
  • Josh Bayt
  • Logan Mount
  • Emily Bell
  • Sebastian Munvong
  • Lauren Bernardi
  • Lorissa Outerbridge
  • Daniel Bodine
  • Daisy Perez
  • Skyler Bona
  • Kayla Peterson
  • Savannah Burrows
  • Quillen Pierce
  • Quinn Capperauld
  • Shelby Radliff
  • Rebecca Casey
  • Jissel Ramirez
  • Angel Cheves
  • Robert Reyes
  • Ethan Coffman
  • Bethany Sanchez
  • Jacob Conti
  • Jansel Sanchez
  • Kela Elderts
  • Madison Santos
  • Joshua Garcellano
  • Kyler Schaffer
  • Brandon Garrett
  • Gannaen Skeahan
  • Jocelynn Gonsalves
  • Jeremy Solon
  • Joshua Hackney
  • Oliver Southwood
  • David Hamilton
  • Colby Stewart
  • Hannah Huntington
  • Tayler Tallent
  • Zoe Irwin
  • Trinity Tompkins
  • Jenna Kurz
  • Gabriel Townsend
  • Evan Lebovitz
  • Haylei Wells
  • Sherlin Lopez
  • Tristan Wheeler
  • DeLayne McCoon
  • Kincaide Worthington-Pack
  • Chase McGovern

Staff Report

