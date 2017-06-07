With tears, laughs, and stylish rides, 111 graduate as proud Mustangs from Minarets High School

Astride the back of colorful convertibles, with bright smiles and sometimes teary eyes, 111 senior students joined the ranks of Minarets High School alumni Thursday night as they celebrated, with style and professionalism, their graduation as the class of 2017 in front of a packed, cheering crowd.
“It’s been an honor, you guys,” Principal Daniel Ching told the students as they prepared for their outdoor ceremony inside the Minarets gym. “I know some of you have had great times, I know some of you have had some low times, and recovered. I believe every single one of the 111 of you are going to do great things. I want to tell you that I know all the staff feel the same way. Every single one of you, we love you, from the bottom of our hearts. And we’re going to miss all of you.”
The night was defined by joy as each student, many with customized graduation caps, expressed relief, anticipation for the future, and gratitude to the friends, family, and community that helped guide them to one of the most important nights yet in their young lives.
Every student beamed with pride as they were driven up to the outdoor stage, mostly in pairs, astride a Ford Mustang courtesy of the Central Valley Mustang Club (www.cvmustang.org), and walked - or danced - the carpet to a seat to the song of their choice.
In a shared speech, valedictorians Savanna “Savie” Luce, Delaney Finnegan, and Kaitlyn “Katie” Low - who will attend UC Merced, Chapman University, and UC Davis - said though Minarets helped them achieve great things, their time as Mustangs also gave them the courage they need for their futures.
“All of our successes at this school are only the beginning of what we are capable of,” Luce said of the 2017 class. “And courage is what allows us to strive even further as we begin our journey.”
“Our message to you all is this,” Finnegan and Low said. “Your goals are within reach. You just have to be brave enough to pursue them.”
Before the ceremony, graduates showed off their customized caps, some with phrases like “Can I take a nap now,” to famous characters like turtles Crush and Squirt from Finding Nemo, or the Fresh Prince of Bel Air with a phrase reading “Yo homes, smell ya later.”
“I may have said that to a few people sometimes,” laughed Gianna Paolinelli, who had the Fresh Prince hat. “But it’s been great here. I’m a bit nervous, but tonight’s all about fun.”
Along with the valedictorians, 23 students also graduated as Distinguished Scholars, with GPAs above 4.0.
The Minarets Show Band provided live entertainment, while graduate Lucy Cummings sang the National Anthem to loud applause.
Other speakers on the night included graduates Kristen Berry, Mia Corippo, Jordyn Samper, and Alfonso Torres Jr., alongside officials from the Chawanakee Unified School District.
The 2017 class is the sixth class to graduate from Minarets High School.
For live videos from the ceremony, including interviews with the Mustang valedictorians, visit the Sierra Star’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TheSierraStar. For a video of the full ceremony, visit the Minarets High School Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SchoolOfTheFuture.
For a full story and additional photos, see the June 15 edition of the Sierra Star.
